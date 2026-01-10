After Bangladesh, Iraq also seeks JF-17 jets from Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: The Iraqi Air Chief has expressed keen interest in Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The development came after Bangladesh’s Air Chief held detailed discussions with Pakistan Air Chief Marshal in Islamabad on the “potential procurement” of JF-17 Thunder aircraft.

According to ISPR, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, during his official visit to Iraq, called on Lieutenant General Staff Pilot Mohanad Ghalib Mohammed Radi Al-Asadi, Commander of the Iraqi Air Force.

The Air Chief Zaheer Sidhu was accorded a guard of honour at Iraqi Air Force Headquarters, symbolising the strong bond of mutual respect.

Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral military cooperation, with emphasis on joint training, capacity building and improving operational cooperation, the military’s media wing noted.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu highlighted the deep-rooted religious, cultural, and historical ties between Pakistan and Iraq, reaffirming PAF’s commitment to support the Iraqi Air Force in training and capacity development.

Both commanders agreed to pursue joint exercises and training initiatives to strengthen interoperability.

The Iraqi Air Chief praised PAF’s professionalism and technological advancement. He expressed interest in benefiting from PAF’s world-class training and also expressed ‘keen interest’ in JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, Super Mushshak trainer aircraft.

Radi Al-Asadi also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability.

The visit underscored the shared resolve of both Air Forces to further strengthen defence ties and professional collaboration, the ISPR added.

Earlier, the air chiefs of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to further strengthen bilateral engagement through joint training, operational collaboration, and the exchange of professional expertise, the ISPR said in a statement on Thursday.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, called on HRH Lieutenant General Turki bin Bander bin Abdulaziz, Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force, and General Fayiadh bin Hameed Al-Rowaily, Chief of the General Staff of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during his official visit to Kingdom.

Upon arrival, the Pakistan Air Chief was accorded a Guard of Honour by a contingent of the Royal Saudi Air Force.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed matters related to bilateral defence cooperation, the regional security environment, and future avenues for collaboration, ISPR said.