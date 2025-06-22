Iraq warns US attacks on Iran threaten regional peace

Iraq warned on Sunday that the US attacks on its neighbour Iran’s nuclear facilities threaten peace and stability in the Middle East.

Iraq “expresses its deep concern and strong condemnation of the targeting of nuclear facilities” in Iran, government spokesperson Basim Alawadi said.

“This military escalation constitutes a grave threat to peace and security in the Middle East and poses serious risks to regional stability,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that President Donald Trump said the US military has carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordow.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

Trump added that “all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.”

Donald Trump’s announcement came just two days after he said he would decide “within two weeks” whether to join key ally Israel in attacking Iran.

Earlier on Saturday there were reports that US B-2 bombers — which carry so-called “bunker buster” bombs — were headed out of the United States.

Trump did not say what kind of US planes or munitions were involved.