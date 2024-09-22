Iraqi coalition claims drone attack against Israel

BADHDAD: An Iraqi coalition of armed groups claimed on Sunday a drone attack against Israel, where the military said it had intercepted “multiple suspicious aerial targets” coming from Iraq overnight.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq targeted on Sunday morning a strategic location in the occupied territories using drones,” the Iraqi coalition said in a statement on Telegram, adding it was carried out “in support of our people in Gaza”.

The attack caused no injuries, according to the Israeli military.

It came as regional tensions again soared nearly a year into the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip, which has drawn in armed resistance groups across the Middle East.

The Hezbollah movement in Lebanon announced Sunday it had launched rockets at Israeli military industry sites “in an initial response” to attacks by Israel that saw pagers and two-way radios used by the group explode across Lebanon earlier this week.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a loose alliance of resistance groups, has claimed several drone attacks targeting Israel in recent months, which have been intercepted according to the Israeli military.