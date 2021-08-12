Iraqi foreign minister calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan underscored the importance accorded by Pakistan to further deepening and broadening mutual cooperation with Iraq in diverse fields.

Talking to Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein in Islamabad today, he appreciated Iraq’s resolute efforts to rebuild the country and wished well for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The premier also reiterated his invitation extended to his Iraqi counterpart and expressed the hope that the visit would take place at an early date.

In the regional context, he underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

On Afghanistan, PM Khan reiterated that there is no military solution and that a negotiated political solution is the only way forward.

Thanking the PM Khan for extending warm hospitality to his delegation, Dr Fuad Hussein conveyed cordial greetings of the Iraqi leadership.