Iraqi FM to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit on Aug 11

ISLAMABAD: Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein will undertake a visit to Pakistan on August 11-12 at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the visit, the two foreign ministers will hold in-depth exchange of views on all aspects of bilateral relations. They will also review close cooperation in multilateral organizations, in particular the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The FMs will also consult on issues concerning the Muslim Ummah as well as on key regional and international issues.

The Iraqi FM will also call on the Pakistani leadership and have meetings with other dignitaries.

“Pakistan and Iraq have close fraternal ties, founded on strong affinities of faith and culture,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Pakistan accords high importance to these relations and is resolved to further deepen and broaden mutual cooperation in diverse fields. The relationship is reinforced by similarity of views on a range of regional and global issues.”

The visit of the Iraqi foreign minister comes in the backdrop of a number of ministerial-level visits from both sides in the past few months, which signify the importance accorded by the two countries to augmenting the bilateral relationship.

Foreign Minister Qureshi visited Iraq in May 2021. Further high-level exchanges are envisaged in the coming months. The visit of Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein is expected to add further momentum to the positive trajectory of brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iraq, the FO said.