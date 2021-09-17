Irate lawyer locks court after judge confirms bail of PM Imran’s nephew

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Friday confirmed the interim bail of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Advocate Hassan Niazi in a criminal case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Mushtaq directed Niazi to furnish a surety bond worth Rs50,000.

The Islampura police lodged an FIR against him on the complaint of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti’s widow for allegedly attacking her on the premises of the court.

The case was registered under various criminal sections, including one related attempted murder.

As the court announced the verdict, confirming Niazi’s bail, the counsel representing the complainant flew into rage and locked the courtroom’s door. He also took away the bail file of the PM Imran Khan’s nephew.

Last week, a sessions court had extended interim bail of Shahzadi Nargis, widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti, in a case filed against her by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly posting immoral pictures of her daughter-in-law on social media.

According to FIA, the woman is accused of sharing objectionable pictures of her daughter-in-law on social media platforms.