Sindh home minister admits Irfan Baloch died in police custody

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has admitted that the youth, Irfan Baloch, died while in police custody and has ordered a departmental inquiry.

Irfan Baloch, a resident of Bahawalpur, was visiting Karachi for leisure when he was detained by police and later ‘subjected to torture-to -death.’

According to details, the minister took serious notice of the ‘custodial’ death of Irfan, who was reportedly subjected to torture by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), and has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Speaking to ARY News, Lanjar acknowledged that the young man Irfan Baloch died in police custody but assured that a transparent investigation would be conducted. He instructed the Sindh home secretary to complete the inquiry within 15 days.

“The matter will be thoroughly investigated, and the forensic report is still pending,” he said, adding that any official found involved will face strict punishment.

“No one will be allowed to evade accountability, and modern forensic techniques will be used to bring the case to its logical conclusion.”

The home minister further revealed that the deceased, Irfan Baloch, had been recording videos, which may have caused a misunderstanding.

“It needs to be determined whether the locations he was filming were of a sensitive nature or not,” he added.

Lanjar assured that impartial investigations have been ordered, directing both the police and relevant agencies to uncover the true facts behind the incident.