Irfan Mahar murder: Police arrest victim’s wife, in laws

SHIKARPUR: In major progress in the murder case of Sindh Bar Council secretary Irfan Mahar, police have claimed to have arrested the victim’s wife, sister-in-law and mother-in-law, ARY News reported.

According to details, Irfan Mahar’s wife, sister-in-law and mother-in-law have been arrested on the tip-off by the deceased sister’s husband.

Sources said that the arrests were made during a CTD and police operation in Rahim Yar Khan. The accused have been arrested and shifted to an unknown place.

On December 1, SBC secretary Irfan Mahar had been killed by unidentified assailants in a gun attack on his vehicle in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar Block 13.

Irfan Mehar was driving his vehicle along with his children to their school when the armed men opened fire at his car. The lawyer had died on the spot.

The footage had shown the armed men on two motorcycles while stopping Irfan Mehar’s vehicle. They opened fire on the lawyer in front of the students on another motorcycle who were passing through the road. The attackers had managed to flee from the scene.

