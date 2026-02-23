Irfan Pathan slams ‘disappointing’ India show against South Africa in T20 World Cup

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed frustration over India national cricket team’s loss to South Africa national cricket team in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad, calling it a “really disappointing performance”.

Reacting to the defeat on his X account, Irfan Pathan said India’s batting frailties were once again laid bare by South Africa’s bowlers. He pointed out that the struggles were not an isolated incident but a recurring problem throughout the tournament.

“Really disappointing performance from Team India today. The batting struggles were exposed by South African bowlers, but honestly, this has been a recurring issue throughout the World Cup.”