Irfan Pathan slams ‘disappointing’ India show against South Africa in T20 World Cup
- By Web Desk -
- Feb 23, 2026
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed frustration over India national cricket team’s loss to South Africa national cricket team in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad, calling it a “really disappointing performance”.
Reacting to the defeat on his X account, Irfan Pathan said India’s batting frailties were once again laid bare by South Africa’s bowlers. He pointed out that the struggles were not an isolated incident but a recurring problem throughout the tournament.
Really disappointing performance from Team India today. The batting struggles were exposed by South African bowlers, but honestly, this has been a recurring issue throughout the World Cup.
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 22, 2026
India’s aura of invincibility at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was shattered on Sunday as South Africa handed the defending champions a staggering 76-run defeat in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 opener. The loss was particularly stinging as it snapped India’s remarkable 12-match winning streak in T20 World Cups, a run that had lasted since their 2024 title victory.
Chasing a formidable target of 188, the Indian batting lineup suffered a catastrophic collapse, folding for just 111 runs in 18.5 overs as the Proteas bowlers, led by Marco Jansen’s four-wicket haul, executed their plans with clinical precision.
The heavy margin of defeat has now placed India at the bottom of Group 1 in the Super 8s with a damaging Net Run Rate of -3.800. The road to the semi-finals has become a high-stakes gamble, as the Men in Blue must now secure convincing victories in their upcoming matches against Zimbabwe on February 26 and the West Indies on March 1.