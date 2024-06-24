web analytics
Irfan Pathan receives tragic news amid T20 World Cup

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan received a tragic news as he covers the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies.

The former cricketer’s makeup artist, identified as Fayaz Ansari, has died after he drowned in a swimming pool in the West Indies, an India media outlet reported.

Ansari, hailing from Bijnor in India, had accompanied Irfan Pathan for the marquee event in West Indies.

Reports said that Pathan’s first introduction to Ansari was 22 years ago after he moved his salon to Mumbai where the former pacer would visit for makeup.

Later, the former Indian all-rounder hired Ansari as his personal makeup artist and would take him along on international trips.

The deceased makeup artist’s cousin said that Pathan, part of the commentary team, had taken Ansari along with him to West Indies.

According to him, Ansari drowned while bathing in a hotel swimming pool on June 21. He said that the makeup artist had tied the knot two months ago.

Meanwhile, Ansari’s cousin said that Irfan Pathan was handling all formalities to bring the makeup artist’s body back to India.

The family is set to receive the body in Delhi while the whole process is likely to take about three to four days.

