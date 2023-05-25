Irfan Qadir appointed SAPM on accountability

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday appointed former attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) Irfan Qadir as appointed special assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on accountability.

The notification in this context has been issued by the Cabinet division.

Irfan Qadir will enjoy the status of the minister of state, the notification read.

It may be noted that Irfan Qadir served as the 29th attorney general for Pakistan from April 2012 to June 2013. He also served as a judge of the Lahore High Court in 2009.

He also served as Secretary of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in 2012 and has been representing political leadership in important cases in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Earlier, Barrister Shehzad Elahi resigned as attorney general of Pakistan.

Shehzad Elahi’s resignation comes nearly seven weeks after his appointment was confirmed by President Arif Alvi on Feb 2.