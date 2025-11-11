Irfan Siddiqui, PML-N senator, passes away

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui has passed away after being under treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad for the past two weeks, ARY News reported.

Irfan Siddiqui served as the parliamentary leader of PML-N in the Senate and was considered a close associate of the party’s president, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. His passing has been widely mourned across political and intellectual circles.

A prominent Pakistani journalist, poet, and politician, Irfan Siddiqui was a steadfast voice in the country’s intellectual and political landscape for over four decades.

Born in 1946 in Rawalpindi, Punjab, his contributions spanned journalism, political leadership, and public service. He served as a Senator from Punjab since March 2021 and was also chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee, where he worked to promote democratic stability and balanced diplomacy.

Siddiqui’s life was marked by resilience. He faced a wrongful arrest in 2019 and authored the book PTI and Pakistan: From Cypher to Final Call in 2024. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2014.

President Asif Ali Zardari Expresses Condolences

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Senator Irfan Siddiqui. He prayed for Siddiqui’s high ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for his family.

The President acknowledged Siddiqui’s immense contributions to democracy in Pakistan, describing his services as unparalleled.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed grief over the demise of Senator Irfan Siddiqui. He paid tribute to Siddiqui’s distinguished services in journalism and politics.

Naqvi said Siddiqui represented the highest traditions of professionalism in both journalism and politics. He added that Siddiqui’s contributions will never be forgotten and prayed for Siddiqui’s elevated status in the hereafter and for patience for his bereaved family.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Condoles

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the death of Senator Irfan Siddiqui. She prayed for Siddiqui’s high ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for his family.

Maryam Nawaz described Siddiqui as a torchbearer of unforgettable political traditions, calling him a dignified and exemplary politician. She added that Pakistani politics has lost a remarkable and respected statesman, whose legacy will always be remembered.