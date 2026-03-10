IRGC offers 'unrestricted passage' through Strait of Hormuz to nations that expel U.S. and Israeli envoys

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement implying that countries distancing themselves diplomatically from Israel and the U.S. could receive unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This is one of the world’s most crucial oil shipping routes.

According to Iranian state media, the IRGC said that any Arab or European country that expels the ambassadors of Israel and the U.S. from its territory would, starting the next day, be granted “full authority and freedom” to transit the strait.

The statement seems to be part of Tehran’s broader effort to pressure governments into taking a political stance against Washington and Israel. This comes amid the escalating conflict that has drawn the region into a wider confrontation.

The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and the UAE/Oman and is the main gateway for oil exports from the Persian Gulf. About one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil passes through this narrow waterway. Therefore it is one of the most closely monitored chokepoints in global energy markets.

This latest statement comes amid the expanding conflict between Iran and the U.S., following U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iranian targets. President Donald Trump has described the campaign as necessary for dismantling Iran’s missile and drone capabilities. He argues that Tehran was preparing attacks across the Middle East.

Trump has promised to continue military pressure until Iran is fully defeated. However, he has also suggested the war could end relatively quickly if Tehran’s leadership collapses or seeks a ceasefire.

Iran has aimed to rally regional support and show that it still influences key global trade routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz. For international markets, the security of shipping through this strait is a significant concern.

Any genuine threat to oil supplies from the Gulf could lead to a sharp increase in energy prices. This would, in turn, affect currencies, inflation expectations, and broader financial markets.