‘Ironheart’ creator reveals if Riri Williams is the ‘heir to Iron Man’

‘Ironheart’ creator and showrunner Chinaka Hodge has opened up on Riri Williams’s connection with Marvel character Iron Man.

The first three episodes of the Disney+ series, led by Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, dropped on June 24.

The lead character was first introduced in 2022’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ showing it as the inventor of a vibranium detector.

In the Marvel comics, Riri Williams reverse-engineers Tony Stark’s Mark 41 Iron Man suit and customises the technology with her own innovations.

Before his death in 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Stark also transfers his consciousness into a highly advanced AI construct designed to mentor and guide Riri.

Despite their strong connection, ‘Ironheart’ creator and showrunner Chinaka Hodge revealed that Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams was not interested in becoming an heir to Iron Man in the MCU.

“Riri is a contemporary of Tony Stark’s. She definitely believes in him and loves the legacy he left for her. But Riri is intent on making her own iconic legacy. She’s not interested in being the heir to Iron Man. She’s interested in being her very own Ironheart,” she said.

Hodge added, “If she were going to be Iron Man, she has a framework and a blueprint. But she was trying to create her own suit, narrative, and trajectory in the MCU. So I feel very, very blessed to help create an iconic character in her own right.”

However, she hinted that Dominique Thorne’s ‘Ironheart’ is somehow connected to the original ‘Iron Man,’ which laid the foundation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008.