Ironic! Anti-theft agency owner arrested for burglary

In a weird incident, a man in the UK who had a business about advising people on how to protect their homes from thieves has been booked for burglary himself.

The 28-year-old Sam Edwards, launched ‘Sam’s Burglary Prevention’ in 2019, offering advice to homeowners on evading burglars’ targets. At the time, he had said he had turned his back on crime. He had also claimed to have stolen goods worth £20 million.

However, old habits die hard. The notorious offender has been jailed after he admitted 11 counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary in April 2022.

He now faces three years and five months behind bars.

During a seven-month crime spree between September 2021 and March 2022, Edwards stole “high value” jewellery from Berkshire homes.

Detective constable Steven Baggaley told SWNS, “Edwards has broken into 11 properties and attempted to break into a further one. He stole not only items of high monetary value but also sentimental value that cannot be replaced.”

“A home is somewhere that you should feel safe and Edwards has breached this, making his victims feel vulnerable and unsafe,” the detective added.

He used to charge £20 an hour from homeowners for his top tips, which included double-bolting doors, putting keyless car entry cards in the microwave, and having specific alarm systems.

He had said at that time, “People can trust me because I’ve done this for a living, I know what I’m talking about. I can give the vulnerable peace of mind.”

“So far I’ve only had four or five customers, two of them had been robbed already and one had some valuables that they would rather keep hold of,” he had added.

