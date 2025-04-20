IRSA enhances provincial water quota from reservoirs

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has enhanced the provinces’ water quota by 16 per cent for irrigation after inflow of water from rain and rivers in reservoirs.

A spokesperson of the IRSA said that the water shortage of provinces has been decreased from 43 per cent to 27 per cent.

“Punjab being provided 64,800 cusecs water share, while Sindh being given 45,000 cusecs of water for irrigation,” the river authority official said.

“The river sending 500 cusecs water to Baluchistan, while 1900 cusecs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” spokesman added.

Amid a drought situation that has caused decrease in river water for irrigation, a row over construction of new canals on the Indus has further deepened the rift between Sindh’s PPP led government and the federal government, which have been the major stakeholders in the current political setup.

The federal and Sindh governments have agreed to hold talks on the six canals project on the Indus River, the bone of contention in the ongoing dispute, that has sparked popular protests across Sindh.

The development came after the first formal contact between the two governments, as Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah telephoned Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and said that the federal government was ready to engage Sindh over the matter.