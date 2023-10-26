Irshad Ranjhani murder: ATC awards six-year jail term to key accused

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court awarded six years jail sentence to key accused Rahim Shah in Irshad Ranjhani murder case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Cold-blooded murder of Irshad Ranjhani had taken place in Karachi on February 08, 2019.

The ATC also slapped Rs 1,00,000 fine on accused Abdul Rahim Shah, a former UC chairman of Bhains Colony.

The court however, acquitted DSP Shaukat Shahani and other accused in the murder case due to lack of evidence.

Irshad Ranjhani, a political worker was killed in Shah Latif police jurisdiction in February 2019.

The murder case was registered after a video of torture on Irshad Ranjhani was surfaced.