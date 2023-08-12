Is it a baby girl for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky?

Barbadian Popstar and beauty mogul Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her second child with boyfriend-rapper A$AP Rocky and it is a baby girl.
As exclusively reported by a foreign news agency, Rihanna, 35, and her beau A$AP Rocky, 34, became proud parents to a baby girl On August 9.
Confirming the news, a source close to the power couple described the little one as a ‘perfect spitting image’ of ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker, with similar ‘light eyes’.
While the couple is yet to make an officially statement, and more details regarding the baby’s name and birthplace are awaited, eager fans are anxiously waiting to get a glimpse of baby Rihanna.
It is pertinent to mention that the singer surprised fans with her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance in February this year. Dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit and baggy coat, Rihanna flaunted a noticeably rounded belly when she opened the biggest musical showcase.
The nine-time Grammy winner started dating the hip-hop star in 2020, after years of friendship. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy on May 13, last year. Their son was named RZA Athelston Mayers after rapper-producer RZA – the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.
