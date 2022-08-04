Is Adele getting married soon?

Oscar and Grammy Award-winning singer Adele Laurie Blue Adkins is ready to start a family with her boyfriend Rich Paul.

A source told Heat Magazine that the Running In The Deep singer is “ready to elope” and get married to the sports agent soon. The source added that their friends and close ones know about their relationship.

“They’re being very open about it and she’s been dropping serious hints about welcoming a little one very soon, too,” the source said.

It added: “They have been picking out baby names, setting up a nursery in their new home – it’s been full steam ahead for the past several months.”

It is pertinent to mention that Adele married Simon Konecki in 2018. They parted ways after a year. She shares a nine-year-old son Angelo with him.

In a previous interview, she said she was ready to tie the knot again.

“The feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life, and sadly it didn’t work out, but I miss being married,” she added.

Adele won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for her single “Skyfall” at 2013 Oscars. She has won 15 Grammy Awards, 12 Brit Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards and five American Music Awards.

