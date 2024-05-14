Is Christopher Nolan teasing ‘Inception 2’?

While there has been no official update from the acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan regarding a sequel to his film ‘Inception’, fans are convinced that the recent hints are for the same.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

With blockbuster filmmaker Christopher Nolan making some finest cinema in the last few years, loyal fans continue to await the sequel to his masterpiece, ‘Inception’. And with the latest social media post by a film magazine, those eager fans are convinced that ‘Inception 2′ is coming soon.

The magazine recently posted a fun Easter egg from the movie, the spinning top and teased that something big is ‘coming soon’, which the die-hard fans, awaiting the sequel, believed is the ‘Inception 2’ announcement which is expected soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine)

Reacting to the post, a social user wrote, “Wait I KNOW that’s not what I think it is,” while another wondered, “Imagine if it’s actually Inception 2 lol.”

“Its a Nolan Special magazine edition with a new print interview,” a third commented. “Is that the spinning top from INCEPTION ? This would tie in with your Christopher Nolan special,” a fourth noted.

Notably, the seasoned filmmaker has never given any official information on the sequel despite the rumours of it being on the cards for quite some time.

The Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globes and Critics Choice-nominated, sci-fi action film ‘Inception’, written and directed by Nolan, starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger and Michael Caine.

One of the best films of 2010, the title was the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year.

Oscar-winning ‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan to receive knighthood