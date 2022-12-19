Is Cirkus movie’s “Current Laga” copy?

A netizen claimed that the “Current Laga” song from the upcoming Bollywood film “Cirkus” is a copy of Allu Arjun’s song “Blockbuster” from the movie “Sarrainodu“.

The song featuring Ranveer Singh and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone from “Cirkus” became a hit because of the celebrity couple’s perfect dance moves.

A social media user Dipraj Jadhav posted a video to claim that the “Current Laga” is not an original. It is edited in a way to look like both are similar.

Based on Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors“, the story of “Cirkus” revolves around two sets of identical twins accidentally separated at birth.

Ranveer Singh plays a double role in the film. The cast also features Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Johny Lever, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Mukesh Tiwari, Rachit Jadoun, Varun Sharma and others.

Rohit Shetty has directed and produced the movie. Yunus Sajawal has written the screenplay. Sanchit Bedre, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar and Farhad Samji have written dialogues.

