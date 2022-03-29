Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Web Desk

Is Firdous Ashiq Awan joining PML-N?

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM to PM on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has rebutted news that she was joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), describing it as “baseless and fake”.

It was reported earlier that former SAPM and PTI leader is likely to join PML-N in the coming weeks.

“All such reports of my joining PML-N are fake and baseless,” she said in a post shared on her official Twitter handle.

Sources privy to the matter disclosed that Awan had expressed her wish to join the PML-N.

It is pertinent to mention here that Firdous Ashiq Awan, who hails from Sialkot, had resigned as special assistant to chief minister (SACM) last year in August.

The resignation came after the SACM had a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with sources quoting that she may get a new responsibility in the federal government in days to come with Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan likely to replace her.

