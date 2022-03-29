Is Firdous Ashiq Awan joining PML-N?

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM to PM on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has rebutted news that she was joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), describing it as “baseless and fake”.

It was reported earlier that former SAPM and PTI leader is likely to join PML-N in the coming weeks.

“All such reports of my joining PML-N are fake and baseless,” she said in a post shared on her official Twitter handle.

سوشل میڈیا پر میرے بارے میں ن لیگ میں شمولیت کے حوالے سے گردش کرنے والی خبر من گھڑت, بے بنیاد اور حقائق کے منافی ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 28, 2022

Sources privy to the matter disclosed that Awan had expressed her wish to join the PML-N.

It is pertinent to mention here that Firdous Ashiq Awan, who hails from Sialkot, had resigned as special assistant to chief minister (SACM) last year in August.

Read more: FIRDOUS ASHIQ AWAN RESIGNS AS SACM PUNJAB

The resignation came after the SACM had a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with sources quoting that she may get a new responsibility in the federal government in days to come with Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan likely to replace her.

Comments