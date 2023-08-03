Is it quits or not for Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet?

Insiders suggest that the months-long romance of media personality Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet is very much going strong despite the reports of the former being ‘dumped’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Several reports from foreign tabloids suggested that Jenner and Chalamet have decided to end their non-public, 7-month romance due to their respective busy schedules. However, the insiders had revealed to the publications that the beauty mogul was playing ‘casual’ but in reality, it was the ‘Dune’ actor who had dumped her.

Citing a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, a publication had reported, “She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and travelling. But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped…”

“Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]. She even introduced him to her family…,” the insider divulged.

However, with the recent updates from well-placed sources, the rumours are ‘baseless’ and the two are still a couple.

Moreover, the paparazzi also claimed that Jenner is often spotted at the Beverly Hills mansion of Chalamet and on brief coffee dates with him, suggesting that they might have taken their relationship to the next level, moving in together.

It is pertinent to mention that Jenner began dating the Hollywood starlet after her split from rapper Travis Scott earlier this year, with whom she shares two kids – Stormi (5) and Aire (1).

On the other hand, Timothee Chalamet previously had been linked with Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

Kylie Jenner sued for $120K