Is Kate Middleton set to make her Television debut?

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is all geared up to debut on the small screen soon with a special appearance.

As per the Twitter handle of Kensington Royal, the Duchess of Cambridge will be seen in a special ‘story’ show to mark “Children Mental Health Week”. “What better way to mark #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek than with a CBeebies Bedtime Story”, read the tweet shared earlier today.

What better way to mark #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek than with a CBeebies Bedtime Story. Tune in 6.50pm, Sunday 13 February on CBeebies and CBBC to hear The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by @JillMTomlinson pic.twitter.com/TbKZyOrawH — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 8, 2022

The picture shared with the statement features Kate Middleton dressed in her casual best, a pair of blue denim with an Aztec patterned turtleneck sweater, and a wide smile as she sat on the set.

“Tune in 6.50pm, Sunday 13 February on CBeebies and CBBC to hear The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark” the tweet further prompted.

Speaking of the special episode, the channel’s director of Education and Children, Patricia Hidalgo stated, “I couldn’t be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels.”

“It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health Week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

Previously, the show has featured celebs like Ed Sheeran, Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Reynolds on special episodes.

