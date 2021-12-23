Is Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 releasing soon?

Lionsgate announced that the release of the upcoming Hollywood film John Wick: Chapter 4, starring actor Keanu Reeves, has been delayed till 2023.

The production house made the announcement by sharing a promo on its official Twitter profile. It will now release on March 24, 2023.

Here’s how social media reacted to it.

I’m sad but okay, I hope you’re doing well. Make it a better action than the last one. — Big (@strawhatdust) December 23, 2021

This better make the waiting worth… — VMoore (@valteration_) December 23, 2021

worth the wait. — Marisa Liston (@MarisaListon) December 22, 2021

pushing it back nearly a whole year is a whole level of stupey stupey dumb dumb that we will never understand. STUPID. — Zach’s Zany Movie Reviews (@zachzanyreviews) December 22, 2021

It is pertinent to mention that the action-thriller film was to release on May 21 this year but it was put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. It was then announced that it will hit the screens on May 27 next year.

John Wick: Chapter 4 sees actor Keanu Reeves playing the leading role of John Wick, an extremely efficient hitman who returned to the crime world after the untimely death of his wife and his dog’s murder. He is now fighting for survival because of breaking a simple rule.

The cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgård among others more.

