web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 2, 2024
- Advertisement -

Is Kishore Kumar behind viral ‘Cheen Tapak Dum Dum’ trend?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

‘Cheen Tapak Dum Dum’ dialogue became the latest trend on social media as it was used by several in funny reels and themes.

While it was initially believed that the line was originally taken from the popular children’s cartoon “Chhota Bheem,” a clip is making rounds on social media showing veteran Indian singer Kishore Kumar saying a line similar to the viral trend.

A social media user shared a clip from Bollywood’s 1966 movie “Ladka Ladki,” in which Kishore Kumar is seen saying “Cheen Patak Dum Dum” several times.

Following the emergence of the clip, fans suggest that its recreation was used in ‘Chhota Bheem’, which later became a viral trend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @pagalkhana___

The viral phrase ‘Cheen Tapak Dum Dum’ is usually used by ‘Chhota Bheem’ villainous character Takia whenever he showcases his magical powers.

Nonetheless, the trend has taken the internet by storm as it has been incorporated into several clips and reels used to express surprise, amusement or even laughter.

The video that popularised ‘Cheen Tapak Dum Dum’ shows Takiya imprisoned behind bars where he performs a magical ritual. The scene was from the episode ‘Old Enemies.’

Several Bollywood actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami joined the viral trend as they featured the phrase in their social media reels and videos.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.