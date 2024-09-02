Is Kishore Kumar behind viral ‘Cheen Tapak Dum Dum’ trend?

‘Cheen Tapak Dum Dum’ dialogue became the latest trend on social media as it was used by several in funny reels and themes.

While it was initially believed that the line was originally taken from the popular children’s cartoon “Chhota Bheem,” a clip is making rounds on social media showing veteran Indian singer Kishore Kumar saying a line similar to the viral trend.

A social media user shared a clip from Bollywood’s 1966 movie “Ladka Ladki,” in which Kishore Kumar is seen saying “Cheen Patak Dum Dum” several times.

Following the emergence of the clip, fans suggest that its recreation was used in ‘Chhota Bheem’, which later became a viral trend.

The viral phrase ‘Cheen Tapak Dum Dum’ is usually used by ‘Chhota Bheem’ villainous character Takia whenever he showcases his magical powers.

Nonetheless, the trend has taken the internet by storm as it has been incorporated into several clips and reels used to express surprise, amusement or even laughter.

The video that popularised ‘Cheen Tapak Dum Dum’ shows Takiya imprisoned behind bars where he performs a magical ritual. The scene was from the episode ‘Old Enemies.’

Several Bollywood actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami joined the viral trend as they featured the phrase in their social media reels and videos.