‘IS militants’ planning to target security forces nabbed in CTD raid

MARDAN: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police claimed on Friday to have arrested two terror suspects associated with the militant Islamic State (IS) group.

A spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said the detained suspects were identified as Arif and Fazal. Explosives, a detonator, safety fuse, and prima card were recovered from their possession.

The militants were arrested during a raid at Dargai road in Charsadda where they were planning to target police and other security forces with a homemade bomb, CTD officials said.

Sharing a round-up of actions taken by the Counter Terrorism Department in the year 2021 earlier, CTD DIG Javed Iqbal Wazir said the suicide bomber behind the attack that killed 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals, had been identified.

He pointed out that the entire network of the militants involved in the terrorist attack had been busted with the help of intelligence agencies.

At least 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydropower Project, were killed when a bus carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion on July 14, this year.

