Is rain going to spoil Pakistan-India blockbuster?

Weather conditions could significantly influence the much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with forecasts pointing to a strong possibility of rain in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

Persistent showers and heavy humidity in the hours leading up to the match have raised concerns about interruptions at the R. Premadasa Stadium, potentially impacting both teams in what is expected to be a high-stakes encounter.

According to the latest weather update, conditions between 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM (local time), just before the scheduled toss, remained challenging.

Light rain was reported at 4:00 PM with temperatures around 29°C, although the RealFeel touched 31°C, reflecting muggy and uncomfortable conditions.

Thick cloud cover of 94% hovered above the venue, while humidity stood at 70% with a dew point of 23°C, indicating a sticky atmosphere.

Winds blowing from the north-northeast at 15 km/h, with gusts up to 26 km/h, could offer early movement for seam bowlers.

Visibility was steady at 10 kilometres, though overcast skies dominated, and 0.7 mm of rainfall had already been recorded.

By 5:00 PM, the situation worsened slightly. The temperature dipped to 28°C, but humidity surged to 79%, making conditions more oppressive.

Rain intensified, with 2.5 mm recorded during the hour, while visibility dropped to 6 kilometres and the cloud ceiling lowered to 600 metres, suggesting thicker cloud concentration over the stadium.

Winds remained consistent at 15 km/h with similar gust speeds.

Looking ahead to the match window between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM, cloudy and humid conditions are expected to persist.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 27°C and 26°C, though it may feel closer to 29°C due to humidity levels rising to around 81%.

A steady north-easterly breeze of 13 km/h, with gusts touching 28–30 km/h, could provide slight assistance to seamers under lights.

Cloud cover is predicted to remain complete, while visibility may improve slightly to around 8 kilometres.

With the dew point holding at 23°C, moisture in the air is expected to be significant, meaning dew could become a major factor later in the evening, potentially affecting bowlers’ grip and fielding efficiency.

Both teams enter the contest unbeaten in the group stage. Pakistan have secured wins over the Netherlands and the USA, while India have defeated the USA and Namibia, setting the stage for another high-pressure chapter in cricket’s most intense rivalry.

Historically, India have dominated the T20I head-to-head record, winning 13 of the 16 encounters, with Pakistan claiming three victories. In T20 World Cup meetings, India lead 6-1, with one match ending without a result.