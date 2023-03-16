Is the circle in this picture moving?

An image that tricks viewers into believing it is moving has gone viral.

According to a foreign news agency, Jackpotjoy has illustrated the image. In the optical illusion, we see a big black oval with small ovals on the blue-coloured background.

If we stare at its focal point for too long, the shadowy faded edges of the bigger oval will look like the black colour is stretching. Scientists stated that the viewers’ pupils would dilate when looking at it.

They get tricked into believing they are entering a black hole as they respond to darker surroundings.

Optical illusions are sometimes hard to crack and the one viewers have to guess whether there are three or four bars in the image left the internet divided.

The game was simple. The viewers had to look at the picture and identify the number of bars in the picture. It showed the intellectual level of the viewer.

It was a great way to have fun and get your IQ tested.

The optical illusion did not have an exact answer because it was a devil’s fork illusion. The answer varied as it was from the viewer’s vision and their perspective.

Three bars will be seen in the picture if looked at from the top. Four bars will appear if witnessed from the bottom.

