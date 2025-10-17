Meta, PTA launch anti-scam campaign 'Is This Legit?'

ISLAMABAD: Meta, in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the educational platform EYEYAH!, has launched a social campaign and interactive online experience called “Is This Legit?” to raise awareness about common scams in Pakistan.

This initiative is part of a broader APAC-wide campaign that spans over 15 countries, aiming to promote safer digital experiences.

The campaign educates users about seven prevalent types of scams: romance, shopping, impersonation, investment, job, account hacking, and messaging scams. It features engaging, gamified content designed to help users identify scam indicators and red flags.

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, commended the collaboration, emphasizing PTA’s ongoing commitment to fostering a secure and informed digital environment.

He highlighted the initiative as a continuation of PTA and Meta’s joint efforts to enhance digital literacy and protect users from fraudulent activities.

Dania Mukhtar, Head of Pakistan Public Policy at Meta, said, “At Meta, we are deeply committed to safeguarding our community in Pakistan by proactively removing scammers from our platforms. However, scammers are always changing their tactics, targeting many apps and platforms all at once, to make it hard for them to get caught”.

“We recognize that awareness and education are powerful tools for online users. Through this campaign, we aim to help people in Pakistan identify common red flags in an interactive and engaging way, empowering them to stay safe from scams”, she said.

She appreciated the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for helping Meta amplify this initiative and empower the community with the knowledge and resources needed to protect themselves online.

PTA and Meta continue to play a leading role in promoting digital literacy, protecting users from online threats, and ensuring a secure and trustworthy digital ecosystem for all.

To experience the game yourself, visit https://pk.isthislegit.eyeyah.com/