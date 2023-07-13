Is Tom Holland quitting Hollywood?

After announcing a break from acting, Hollywood star Tom Holland opened up on his relationship with the industry which he believes is not meant for him.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In his recent appearance on the podcast ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty’, Tom Holland clarified that despite being in the profession and his love for making movies, he is not too fond of the Hollywood industry and its business scares him.

“Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me. The business really scares me,” the ‘Spider-Man’ star told the host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

“I understand that I’m a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it to kind of just live as normal a life as possible,” he hinted.

Holland continued to explain, “I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is don’t lose yourself. I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business.”

“I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it’s my friends. It’s my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs.”

It is pertinent to mention that Holland, who started his acting career at the age of nine and garnered overnight success after appearing in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017), said last month that he will be taking a break after the release of the Apple TV+ series, ‘The Crowded Room’, due to the ‘difficult’ filming experience on the title.

Tom Holland burned ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ script for THIS reason