Is Trump Dead?: Rumours go viral after health concerns

A widespread speculation about the health of United States (US) President Donald Trump sparked when rumours began to swirl on Saturday as the hashtag #TrumpIsDead trended across social media, particularly on X.

The rumours coincided with a glitch in the White House’s official live stream, which briefly displayed a message saying, “Stay tuned – we’ll be live again shortly,”.

The message, even it lasted for a short period, proved to be good enough to spark even more curiosity.

Some netizens speculated that the technical problem might be a sign of an even more substantial problem with Donald Trump’s health.

As the US president stayed away from his customary public appearance schedule and maintained a much lower profile than usual, the rumors grew stronger.

The speculations were accompanied by unverified recordings and images that quickly flooded social media.

Some social media users also shared Vice President JD Vance’s comments during a regular conversation about presidential succession as the same were misconstrued as confirming the specualtions.

President Trump and the White House have not made any official statements regarding the speculations till now.

Besides the rumours, the online reaction has also been a mix of concern, disbelief, and criticism about how quickly misinformation can spread.