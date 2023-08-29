Is X (Twitter) Down?

The social media application recently stopped functioning for many users bringing the activities of thousands of users to a standstill.

These outages are especially causing a stir among the users of X (formerly known as Twitter) after Elon Musk bought the app and began transforming it from the inside out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the recent Twitter outage.

Is X (former Twitter) down?

The former Bluebird app stopped working for its users as they have reported having trouble accessing their profiles from the website (Desktop app).

According to the reports of Downdetector, the outage began on August 28, at 7:05 PM ET when over 9000 users complained about having trouble viewing Tweets from their desktop and laptop.

The users saw the message ‘Something went wrong. Try reloading again.‘ They refreshed the website and checked their internet and WiFi connections but the outage persisted for hours. This outage peaked at around 7:15 PM ET when over 14,000 users reported facing errors on the app.

Users encountered a range of issues, with the most commonly reported problems included: not being able to connect to the website, slow Tweets loading, and challenges accessing the website’s server. The majority of users experienced these malfunctions while using the website, while 17 per cent reported encountering issues on the app, and only 8 per cent reported problems related to the server.

twitter was down a few minutes ago for me pic.twitter.com/UmLzP76RHK — Butler N (@murderdronesN__) August 28, 2023

After hours of outage, X (or Twitter) is returning to normal working conditions with only 200 users still facing the malfunction. If you have any problems with Twitter, there may be a few things you can only do.

Try accessing it with a different browser.

Refresh the app or the browser you use.

If X remains to be down, wait until the matters are resolved.

Why are Twitter outages so often?

The occasional outages in the apps and sites that rangers for a few minutes or an hour are usual as the app goes through its maintenance.

However, the frequent outages of Twitter that became especially prominent after the takeover have the users sighting in disappointed.

According to Pingdom, these outages are due to the changes in Twitter’s APIs, configurational changes in its back-end system, and routine server updates. For the app to run smoothly, it must have a strong and reliable back-end system that can support its internal configuration changes and external integration changes.