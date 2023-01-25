Is your shawarma safe? 500-kg of rotten chicken seized!

Police in India’s Kerala state raided and seized at least 500-kg of rotten chicken meat meant for supply to big hotels and bakeries.

According to details, the municipal officer received multiple complaints from several residents that rotten meat has being stored in freezers at a house nearby and a foul smell was emanating from there.

The Indian police has raided and seized chicken from two freezers, ingredients and equipment used for roasting chicken and ‘shawarma’ were seized.

The accused identified as Junaise was taken into custody by Indian police from his hideout at Ponnani in Malappuram District, Kerala, India.

Police have said that action will be taken against the owner of the house.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indians mostly consume chicken and mutton to fulfill their protein needs.

In 2022, the consumption of poultry meat in India was found to be over four million metric tons, while the mutton is consumed nearly 735 thousand metric tons last year.

