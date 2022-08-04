Ishaan Khatter joins the girl gang for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ – Reports

Bollywood starlet Ishaan Khatter – half-brother of superstar Shahid Kapoor – is said to have bagged a role in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Dhadak’ actor has been roped in by the makers of the all-girls road trip project, to play the male lead in the film starring three of the top female actors of the country – Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Quoting a source close to the development, a publication reported, “It’s been a while since Ishaan [Khatter] came onboard for the project, and they are waiting for the right time to make the official announcement.”

The insider also revealed that Ishaan Khatter is to play a pivotal role, and confirmed that ‘full fledged pre-production work’ on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ will start sometime next year close to the filming schedule, as Alia Bhatt (one of the leads) also hinted a day earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

For the uninitiated, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actor, while promoting her upcoming ‘Darlings’ refuted the rumours of the movie being shelved. Bhatt confirmed that “It’s happening!” however, clarified that the film is not expected to go on floors this year, citing her pregnancy.

“We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year,” she told the reporters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar announced his next road-trip project ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ last year, and confirmed the powerhouse trio to star as the lead. Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the title is written by duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Comments