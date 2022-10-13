Ishaq Dar’s aide abuses protester for calling the minister ‘thief’

A video of a man chanting slogans against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar went viral over social media on Thursday, ARY News reported.

A video clip available with ARY News showed that a man chanted ‘chor’ (thief) slogan against the finance minister when he saw him [Dar] at the Washington Airport.

At this, an unidentified man accompanying the finance minister lost his cool and hurled abuses at slogan chanter for calling Ishaq Dar a thief.

وزیر خزانہ اسحاق ڈار کی امریکا آمد پر چور چور کے نعرے، نعرے کے جواب میں اسحاق ڈار کے ساتھی نے گالی دے دی#ARYNews #IshaqDar pic.twitter.com/KspPAjTaRZ — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 13, 2022

Dar is currently in the US to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

During his four-day visit to the US, the finance minister will meet the officials of the IMF, World Bank and other financial lenders.

Marriyum Aurangzeb surrounded by overseas Pakistanis in London

This is not the first time when PML-N leader was welcomed with hostile slogans during foreign tours.

Last month, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had been surrounded by overseas Pakistanis in central London when she reached a coffee shop.

A video surfaced on social media showed a group of overseas Pakistanis surrounding Marriyum Aurangzeb in central London. The overseas nationals criticised the information minister for paying foreign visits amid flood devastation across Pakistan.

MARRIYUM AURANGZEB SURROUNDED BY OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS IN LONDON

Back in July, a group of citizens chanted slogans at Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal at a renowned food outlet in Behra tehsil of Punjab’s Sargodha district.

