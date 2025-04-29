Ishaq Dar apprises UAE counterpart of NSC decisions on Indian actions

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday spoke to his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wherein they discussed the recent regional situation and matters of mutual concern.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar apprised the UAE deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan’s National Security Committee’s decisions in response to India’s unfounded allegations, inflammatory rhetoric, and unilateral actions, according to a foreign ministry’s press release.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the importance of upholding regional stability, promoting dialogue, exercising restraint, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Reaffirming the strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, both leaders committed to maintaining close coordination and consultations in light of evolving regional situation.

Read More: Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs to boost ties in diverse fields

Both sides expressed their resolve to enhancing bilateral cooperation and advancing shared objectives of peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Earlier, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to promote bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors including culture, trade and consular affairs.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and UAE Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed al Nahyan signed an MoU between the UAE ministry of culture and the culture division of Pakistan to promote cooperation in culture sector after.

Similarly, the two dignitaries also signed an MoU for establishment of joint committee for consular affairs.

Meanwhile the two sides also witnessed the exchange of an MoU signed between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the establishment of the UAE Pakistan Joint Business Council.

UAE Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade affairs Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri and President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh exchanged the signed documents.