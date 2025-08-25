DPM Ishaq Dar arrives in Saudi Arabia to participate in OIC-CFM session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the 21st Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held today (Monday) in Jeddah.

On arrival, Ishaq Dar was received at the King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to OIC, Ambassador Fawad Sher, Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, and Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah, Khalid Majid.

The Extraordinary Session will bring together foreign ministers and senior officials from the OIC member states to deliberate on coordinated responses to the escalating developments in Palestine, arising from the ongoing Israeli military aggression, proposed plans for full military control over Gaza, and the continuing egregious violations of Palestinian rights.

It is to be noted that the deputy prime minister of Pakistan landed in Saudi Arabia after completing his official visit to Bangladesh.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar met the political leadership of Bangladesh during his visit to the South Asian country.

“As part of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s interaction with different political stakeholders, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and National Citizens Party (NCP),” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Regional cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, during which Bangladesh’s foundational role in establishing SAARC was acknowledged.