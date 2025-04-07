Ishaq Dar assures Sindh’s water rights will be protected

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting Sindh’s water rights, ensuring that not a single drop of the province’s share will be diverted, ARY News reported on Monday.



Addressing the National Assembly, Dar emphasized resolving the canal water dispute and addressing concerns raised by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other allied parties.

Dar highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already formed a committee to address the burning issues regarding Sindh’s water rights.

The government is committed to adhering to agreements and ensuring fair water distribution, he said, adding that Sindh’s development projects are being approved as part of the government’s broader commitment to the province.

Ishaq Dar acknowledged that the canal water dispute was first raised in the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). To avoid misunderstandings, the agenda related to canals was postponed.

Dar assured that the government would work alongside the PPP to resolve the matter cordially. He also pointed out that certain elements in Sindh’s interior are exploiting the situation for personal gain.

The government is focused on resolving all arguments, especially Sindh’s water rights and canal water dispute, through dialogue and collaboration. Discussions with Sindh’s Chief Minister are ongoing to eliminate any misunderstandings, the deputy prime minister said.

Dar further revealed that a telemonitoring system is being installed at three locations along the Indus River to measure water flow accurately. He assured that Sindh’s allocated water share would not be diverted to any other province.

Ishaq Dar also addressed a statement by Punjab’s Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, calling it unnecessary and suggesting that such matters should be handled with discretion.

He expressed confidence in resolving all issues under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The installation of telemonitoring systems along the Indus River is part of broader efforts to ensure transparency in water distribution, Dar said.