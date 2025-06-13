Ishaq Dar calls Iranian FM, condemns Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the brotherly country after Israel’s aggression.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iran. The deputy prime minister condemned the recent Israeli aggression, describing the attacks on Iran as a clear violation of international laws.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Israeli strikes and reiterated Pakistan’s support for Iran’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region

During the call, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on the current regional dynamics.

Ishaq Dar, in a conversation with the Iranian FM, emphasized Pakistan’s strong condemnation of Israeli aggression and highlighted the need to uphold international legal standards.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan strongly condemned unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.

“Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” the Foreign Office said.

“Pakistan stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications.”

It added that the international community and the United Nations bear responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions.