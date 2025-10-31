Ishaq Dar, Canadian FM discuss strengthening trade in mines & minerals

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Friday, the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

According to a press release, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment, particularly in sectors such as agriculture and mines and minerals, and to deepen collaboration under the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPPA).

Foreign Minister Anand thanked Ishaq Dar for facilitating market access for Canadian canola exports to Pakistan.

Both leaders appreciated recent constructive engagements, reaffirmed their commitment to advancing mutually beneficial economic cooperation, and agreed to remain in close contact, the statement added.

Earlier, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, held a meeting with the Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. Tarik Ali Khan, to discuss the enhancement of bilateral agricultural cooperation and facilitation of trade in agri-products. Both sides expressed their commitment to building a stronger and mutually beneficial partnership in agriculture, food safety, and technology transfer.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain underscored that Pakistan and Canada share long-standing relations founded on mutual respect and development cooperation. He said that agriculture remains a key area where both countries can complement each other’s strengths. Highlighting Pakistan’s growing food market and potential for agri-industrial growth, the Minister noted that Pakistan’s population of over 250 million presents a vast opportunity for Canadian exports and joint ventures in agricultural technology, processing, and value addition.

The Minister emphasized that Pakistan is working to diversify edible oil imports by reducing reliance on palm oil—valued at over USD 4 billion annually—and shifting towards canola and soybean oils, which are healthier and environmentally more sustainable. He added that Pakistan is encouraging domestic canola cultivation to boost farmer income, ensure import substitution, and expand local processing industries. He noted that canola farming in Pakistan has become profitable and attractive for growers, and the government is extending support through technology transfer and market facilitation.