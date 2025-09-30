Hamas unlikely to reject 21-point Palestine peace plan, says Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed confidence that Hamas will not oppose the recently announced 21-point peace plan for Palestine, stressing that negotiations with the group have been ongoing, ARY News reported.

Ishaq Dar, while addressing a news conference, stated, “I do not believe Hamas will reject the agreement. We must have confidence that Hamas will not oppose this plan.”

Dar said the plan’s objective is to ensure peace, security, and stability in the region. He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s stance on Palestine has always been clear and based on a two-state solution.

Highlighting the diplomatic efforts behind the initiative, the Deputy Prime Minister revealed that the plan carries the commitment of eight countries, whose leaders “wholeheartedly worked to make it a success.”

He added that extensive consultations were held before finalizing the agreement, which envisions a technocratic government for Palestine.

Ishaq Dar noted that despite some groups opposing the plan for political reasons, “the Palestinian people are accepting it.” He underscored that “a lot of work has gone into this agreement,” which marks an important step forward.

On peacekeeping efforts, Dar confirmed that Indonesia has pledged 20,000 personnel, while Pakistan will also decide its contribution in due course. He added that Pakistan’s policy on Palestine is “absolutely clear.”

Providing further details, the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said the West Bank would not be annexed by Israel under the agreement. He explained that the United States was included in the peace deal to ensure its proper implementation.

“The 21-point plan represents a serious effort to restore peace and stability in Palestine,” Dar concluded, praising the commitment of regional and global partners to the initiative.

Also Read: Source close to Hamas says group examining Trump’s Gaza plan

Earlier, a Palestinian source close to Hamas told AFP on Tuesday that the group is reviewing US President Donald Trump’s proposal for ending the Gaza war, which is backed by the Israeli prime minister.

“Hamas has begun a series of consultations within its political and military leaderships, both inside Palestine and abroad,” the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.