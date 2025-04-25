web analytics
Ishaq Dar briefs Saudi, Iranian FMs on Pakistan’s response to India’s actions

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held telephone conversations with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and rejected India’s baseless allegations.

Ishaq briefed them recent developments in Pakistan-India relations and cautioned against any further escalatory move by India and appreciated the efforts of Iran to diffuse the situation in the region.

According to a post made by Ishaq Dar on X, he and his Saudi counterpart decided to continue coordinating and consulting on the current regional developments. In the conversation, Ishaq Dar wished all the success for the Iran-US dialogue to be held in Muscat on Saturday.

