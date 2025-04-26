Ishaq Dar discusses regional developments with Azerbaijan, Egypt FMs

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held separate telephonic conversations with Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Egypt.

According to Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar briefed Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on recent developments in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“While rejecting India’s baseless allegations, Ishaq Dar cautioned against India’s false propaganda against Pakistan and thanked Azerbaijan for its consistent support to Pakistan’s stance on the issue of disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Both leaders also discussed ongoing Pakistan-Azerbaijan bilateral cooperation particularly in trade and investment sectors.

Seaprately, the deputy prime minister discussed recent regional developments with Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

Discussing recent regional developments, Ishaq Dar firmly rejected India’s baseless allegations, condemned its unilateral actions, and false propaganda against Pakistan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its national interests while promoting regional peace and stability.

Both leaders also discussed avenues to enhance Pakistan-Egypt bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, said that Pakistan as a responsible country, the country is open to participate ‘in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into Pahalgam incident

Read More: Pakistan open to neutral, credible probe into Pahalgam incident: PM Shehbaz

He said contrary to it on the Eastern border, their neighbour continued a pattern of exploitation and levelling of baseless allegations and false accusations without credible investigation or verifiable evidences in the recent tragedy of Pahalgam which was ‘yet another example of this perpetual blame game which must come to a grinding halt.’

Addressing a passing out parade of Pakistan Military Academy cadets, the prime minister said that water had been a vital national interest of Pakistan and lifeline for its 240 million people and “Let there be no doubt at all that its availability would be safeguarded at all costs and circumstances.”

In an apparent reference to India’s announcement of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, the prime minister said “Any attempt to stop, reduce and divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty will be responded to with full force and might and no one should remain under any kind of false impression and confusion.”