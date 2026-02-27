Ishaq Dar discusses regional tensions with Saudi, Turkish counterparts

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate telephone conversations with his Turkish and Saudi counterparts to discuss the evolving regional situation, the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan launched retaliatory airstrikes on Taliban-linked targets inside Afghanistan, claiming that 133 members of the Afghan Taliban were killed and more than 200 were injured in the operation, Pakistani officials said on Friday.

The strikes were carried out under the banner of the ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ operation in response to what officials described as the Afghan Taliban’s unprovoked cross-border firing along multiple locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the two leaders exchanged views on the recent tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly the situation along the border.

Ishaq Dar briefed his counterpart on Pakistan’s position and its response to what was described as unprovoked Afghan aggression.

According to the spokesperson, Pakistan’s armed forces carried out successful operations in defence of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Both ministers agreed on the importance of peace and stability in the region and decided to remain in close contact as the situation develops.

Ishaq Dar also spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The two leaders discussed the regional landscape and the security situation along the Pak–Afghan border.

The Foreign Office said Mr Dar apprised the Saudi foreign minister of Pakistan’s stance and its robust response to cross-border aggression. Both sides reaffirmed the need for regional peace and stability and agreed to maintain close coordination going forward.