Ishaq Dar discusses Syria’s situation with his Turkish counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan on the unfolding situation in Syria.

During their conversation, Ishaq Dar outlined the measures being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety and security of its citizens in Syria.

Additionally, they explored potential avenues for collaboration between the two nations aimed at safeguarding Pakistani nationals, as stated in a press release from the Foreign Office.

Moreover, the Foreign Office (FO) issued a travel advisory on Friday, urging Pakistani citizens to avoid traveling to Syria due to “recent developments and the evolving situation” within the country. Pakistani nationals currently in Syria are advised to “exercise extreme caution and maintain communication with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus.”

Also read: Assad gets asylum in Russia, rebels sweep through Syria

In a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Ishaq Dar provided information regarding “the government’s efforts to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani nationals in Syria,” as reported by the foreign ministry on X.

Additionally, the foreign office released a statement on December 7 on how stranded Pakistanis could receive assistance in Syria.

“In light of the ongoing developments and the evolving situation in Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to support Pakistanis in Syria,” the statement indicated.

Pakistani nationals are encouraged to reach out to the CMU for assistance, although the statement did not detail the specific means of facilitation.

Contact information is as follows:

Phone number: 051-9207887

Email: [email protected]

“The Pakistan Embassy in Damascus continues to actively assist Pakistani nationals in Syria,” the statement further noted, providing the embassy’s contact details.

Phone numbers: +963 987 127 822, +963 990 138 972

Email: [email protected].