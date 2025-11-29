Ishaq Dar emphasises Muslim unity to face terrorism challenge

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Saturday, stressed upon the need of further forging of unity and solidarity by the Muslim Ummah to confront all the contemporary challenges as the world was passing through a transformative phase.

Addressing participants of an International Qirat Competition held here, Ishaq Dar referred to recent happenings in Gaza, IIOJK, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and attacks on Iran and Qatar, said numerous challenges were faced by the Muslim world in particular and by the rest of the world in general.

He observed that the Muslim Ummah was united on the basis of common beliefs and faith, emphasising that the Ulema should be preaching unity in all the ranks of Ummah as it was an ultimate solution to all the issues faced by the Muslim world.

“Be united as no power on earth can harm us, “he said, adding Allah Almighty had blessed the Ummah with resources.

Dar said the Islamic teachings did not allow any kind of terrorism and extremism as killing of one human being, tantamount to killing of entire humanity while saving one human was likened to saving of entire humanity.

He stressed that terrorism should be eliminated and they were all united in this fight, adding during Nawaz Sharif’s rule in 2017-18, they had completely eliminated the scourge of terrorism and suicide bombings from Pakistan.

Dar further said that they should learn from the past experiences and highlighted that during the year, 2021-25, about 4,000 brave sons of the soil from the security forces had embraced martyrdom while thousands of others had been injured in the fight against terrorism.

He reiterated that the government and the Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir had been committed to root out the cancer of terrorism from the soil.

He welcomed all the participants from different countries and said that the international event would be made an annual feature.

He advised the young participants to seek guidance from the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah and cultivate habits of sympathy, love, compassion, humanity, tolerance and interfaith harmony to strengthen the Muslim Ummah and take the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

The constitution of Pakistan was based upon the concepts of Islamic teachings, he said.

The international competition arranged by Ministry of Religious Affairs brought together reciters from more than 40 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).