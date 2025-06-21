Field Marshal Asim Munir, DPM Dar meets Erdogan at OIC Summit

ISTANBUL: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by the side of the 51st Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, ARY News reported.



Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, was also part of the Ishaq Dar-Erdogan meeting, along with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s warm greetings and highlighted that Pakistan places enormous importance on its brotherly ties with Türkiye.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Türkiye relations, promising to expand collaboration across political, economic, and defence sectors.

Both leaders strongly condemned Israel’s continued aggression in Gaza and demanded an instant ceasefire.

They also repeated support for Iran’s sovereignty and right to self-defence under the UN Charter.

The Ishaq Dar-Erdogan meeting underscored the importance of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Additionally, in the Ishaq Dar Erdogan meeting, Ishaq Dar gave deep congratulations to President Erdogan on receiving the prestigious OIC Youth Forum Grand Youth Award and praised Türkiye’s successful hosting of the OIC summit.

The Pakistan-Türkiye relations were further highlighted during the broader OIC session, where Ishaq Dar emphasised the need for unity among Muslim nations in the face of rising Islamophobia, regional instability, and humanitarian crises.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.

They exchanged views on the agenda for the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), scheduled to take place in Istanbul from 21–22 July.