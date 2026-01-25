Ishaq Dar discusses global developments with Qatari, Turkish ministers

Islamabad: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday held separate telephone conversations with his Turkish counterpart and Qatar’s minister to discuss global and regional developments.

According to the Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during which they reviewed developments following the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos and agreed to remain in close contact on key regional and international issues.

In a separate call, the deputy prime minister spoke with Qatar’s Minister of State Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, matters of mutual interest, and ongoing regional and global developments.

The Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed the details in a press release.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan’s federal cabinet has authorized him to join US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to media in London outside the Pakistan’s High Commission, prime minister said that Board of Peace has been joined with the hope that it will bring peace in Gaza and the people of Palestine will get their rights with honour and dignity.

He called his Davos visit ‘very good’, “President Trump expressed his good wishes for Pakistan”, Sharif said.

He said the IMF’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva in a meeting lauded reforms in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday signed the Board of Peace charter, alongside other founding members in Davos.

US President Donald Trump hosted a signing ceremony for the founding charter of the body, which aims to resolve international conflicts and requires a reported $1 billion fee for permanent membership.