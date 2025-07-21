Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in US

Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has arrived in the US to attend the high-level signature events of Pakistan’s UN Security Council (UNSC) Presidency in New York, as well as for certain engagements in Washington.

In New York, the Deputy Prime Minister will chair a high-level Open Debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes”.

The high-level debate aims at exploring ways to strengthen multilateralism, and at enhancing diplomacy and mediation for peaceful settlement of disputes.

In addition, he will preside over the Quarterly Open Debate of the Security Council on the “Situation in the Middle East including the Palestinian Question.

Ishaq Dar will also chair a high-level briefing of the UN Security Council that will focus on enhancing cooperation between the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting is being held as part of Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen collaboration between the OIC and the UN for maintenance of international peace and security.

To express Pakistan’s strong commitment, and unwavering support for the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, the Deputy Prime Minister will also attend the high-level Conference on the “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the implementation of Two-State Solution”.

During his stay in New York, Ishaq Dar is expected to also have several bilateral engagements with his counterparts, as well as senior UN officials.